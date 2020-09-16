Planning to go to college? Revamped website has free help for you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High school seniors headed for college next year but currently taking classes online because of the coronavirus may have limited opportunities for face-to-face counselor meetings.
The people at the College Foundation of North Carolina say their newly revamped website can help with that.
Sarita Broadway with CFNC told ABC 11, "There's a lot of different organizations out there today but we are very proud of the fact that we're offering a free service to our residents here in the state of North Carolina."
Broadway pointed out that CFNC is a state-sanctioned resource for students headed to any kind of college.
"We have a wonderful timeline on CFNC's website," she said. "It starts with middle school students and it takes them all the way through high school into their post-secondary studies to help them with planning for college, applying for college, paying for college."
Even parents of newborns can use the site to set up a 529 tax-advantaged plan to start saving for college.
And CFNC's website just underwent a timely upgrade that will help anyone who sets up an account.
"It's so vitally important right now because everyone is learning virtually. And it was the best time in the world for us to revamp our website and to launch it this summer because parents and students are relying on this information," Broadway said.
And once an account is set up, the dashboard can help with everything from filling out college applications and sending transcripts to searching for scholarships and financial aid according to Broadway.
If you can't find what you need on the website, there are CFNC counselors standing by on phone lines 57 hours a week.
"And if there's something that we cannot assist them with, we will find out who can and we will get back with them promptly to get that information to them," Broadway said.
As if that wasn't enough, October is North Carolina Countdown to College month.
And for two weeks of that month, Broadway noted, "We're partnering with other colleges and universities here in the state of North Carolina to actually waive their college application fee."
That alone could save you hundreds of dollars in application fees.
