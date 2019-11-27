abc11 together

PNC donates $250K to help pre-K kids in southeast Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three southeast Raleigh organizations have received $250,000 in grants from the PNC Foundation to help prepare young children for kindergarten.

The money will help support early childhood education initiatives and teacher training.

"Each of these organizations has done exemplary work supporting children and families so that they can prosper and reach their potential," said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas in a statement. "These grants reflect our commitment to the education of young children in southeast Raleigh and demonstrate our confidence in their future success."

The grant recipients are:

  • Telamon - $150,000 to support professional development for teachers in preschool classrooms at Southeast Raleigh Elementary


  • YMCA of the Triangle - $70,000 for Camp High Hopes Kindergarten Readiness at various YMCAs of the Triangle, including the YMCA of Southeast Raleigh.


  • Southeast Raleigh Promise - $30,000 to provide curriculum and teacher development at three pre-K centers beyond Southeast Raleigh Elementary.


    • The PNC Foundation receives its funding from The PNC Financial Services Group and focuses its philanthropic efforts on helping young children across the country.

    "PNC's generous grants represent a commitment to eliminate disparities in academic performance and social determinants of well-being for the youngest residents of southeast Raleigh," said Kia E. Baker, executive director of Southeast Raleigh Promise in a statement. "We are proud to play a role in this initiative."

    PNC Bank employees are also being encouraged to volunteer at the pre-K programs.

    The company gives workers up to 40 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer with programs helping young children.
