EDUCATION

Poorly maintained bus stop concerns Raeford mom

EMBED </>More Videos

By
RAEFORD, NC (WTVD) --
A Raeford mother is concerned about her children's bus stop.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Elementary students are picked up in the neighborhood while high school students are forced to wait in an overgrown grassy culvert close to Galatia Church Road.

Crystal Sanders doesn't think it's fair but she also doesn't think it's safe.



"First of all, these cars fly more than 55 mph," Sanders said.

Sanders has two high-schoolers in Hoke County Schools. They are old enough to look after themselves but it's the drivers she doesn't trust.

"They are teenaged kids, they don't pay attention just like elementary students, these cars fly up and down these roads ... and they are going to get hit," Sanders said.

The mother of two doesn't want her children to go through what she did as a child.

"I was 13, we were crossing the street in front of the school and my brother got hit by a minivan," she said.

Aside from the traffic concerns, Sanders said the bus stop isn't well maintained. Lined with thick brush and 3-foot-tall bushes, it forces students to walk through or stand close to the busy Galatia Church Road.

"I'm not originally from North Carolina, but I am deathly afraid of snakes; I don't know what snakes are in there, ticks, you don't know what's over here," Sanders said.

Hoke County Schools said that the bus-stop placement is in compliance with the state and federal laws. However, the property owners have failed to maintain the lawn, HCS said, which forces children to stand close to the road.

The bus stop was designed so that students stand close to a fence about 15 feet from the street.

Hoke Schools said that moving the stop could place it out of compliance and make it even less safe for students.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudent safetyHoke County Newsbusschool busRaefordHoke County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
I-Team: Counselors, parents, students talk new trends in bullying
Thousands of SAT exams taken Saturday could be invalidated
Concerned parents consider legal action to stop proposed school reassignment
Laptops are so last year: Here are the latest back-to-school gadgets
More Education
Top Stories
Two dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
McCollum Ranch leader accused of holding children in involuntary servitude dies
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
New, innovative drone program to make medical deliveries
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
More possible Silent Sam demonstrations at UNC Chapel Hill Thursday
Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh
I-Team: Counselors, parents, students talk new trends in bullying
Show More
Florida sheriff: Shooting involving Uber driver is 'classic stand your ground case'
Raleigh's renovated Moore Square on track for April opening
Gov. Cooper petitions NC Supreme Court to drop controversial amendment proposals
UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle in Asheville
11-year-old dies after being left in hot car in her driveway
More News