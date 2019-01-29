RALEIGH (WTVD) --Wake County Public School System leaders are scheduled to discuss a change to the district's dress code Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the school board will meet to talk about implementing a more gender neutral dress code.
The proposed policy is similar to a popular policy in Portland, Oregon, which allows items like short shorts, spaghetti straps, and bare midriff tops. Those items are not allowed in the current dress code, which is considered by some parents, students, and staff members to be unfair to girls.
According to the proposed dress code, the new requirements are more in line with what is "expected in the workplace: attire that furthers health and safety of students and staff, enables the educational process, and facilitates the operations of the school."
Below are the guidelines of the policy which will be discussed by the school board Tuesday afternoon:
1. Depict profanity, vulgarity, obscenity, or violence
2. Promote the use or abuse of alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs
3. Are prohibited under Policy 4309 III-2 (Gang and Gang Related Activity) or any other provision of the Code of Student Conduct
4. Threaten the health or safety of staff or students
5. Are reasonably likely to create a substantial disruption of the educational process or operations of the school. Specifically:
a) Students must wear clothing including both a shirt with pants or skirt, or the equivalent (for example dresses, leggings, or shorts) and shoes
b) Shirts and dresses must have fabric in the front, back, and on the sides (under the arms)
c) Clothing must cover undergarments (waistbands and straps excluded)
d) Breasts, genitals and buttocks must be covered with fabric that cannot be seen through
e) Clothing must be suitable for all scheduled classroom activities including physical education, science labs, wood shop, and other activities where unique hazards exist
f) Specialized courses may require specialized attire, such as sports uniforms or safety gear
g) Head coverings (including hats, hoods, sweat bands, and bandanas) are generally prohibited in the classroom but allowed elsewhere in the school building. However, students may wear head coverings in the classroom as an expression of sincerely held religious belief (e.g., hijabs or yarmulkes) or cultural expression (e.g., geles) or to reasonably accommodate medical or disability-related issues (e.g., protective helmets)
The policy goes on to say a school or staff member discussing a violation with a student should be the same sex as the student and should be discreet when talking about the violation with the student.