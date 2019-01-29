EDUCATION

Proposed dress code changes would relax requirements for Wake County students

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Public School System leaders are scheduled to discuss a change to the district's dress code Tuesday afternoon.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wake County Public School System leaders are scheduled to discuss a change to the district's dress code Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the school board will meet to talk about implementing a more gender neutral dress code.

The proposed policy is similar to a popular policy in Portland, Oregon, which allows items like short shorts, spaghetti straps, and bare midriff tops. Those items are not allowed in the current dress code, which is considered by some parents, students, and staff members to be unfair to girls.

According to the proposed dress code, the new requirements are more in line with what is "expected in the workplace: attire that furthers health and safety of students and staff, enables the educational process, and facilitates the operations of the school."

Below are the guidelines of the policy which will be discussed by the school board Tuesday afternoon:

1. Depict profanity, vulgarity, obscenity, or violence
2. Promote the use or abuse of alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs
3. Are prohibited under Policy 4309 III-2 (Gang and Gang Related Activity) or any other provision of the Code of Student Conduct
4. Threaten the health or safety of staff or students
5. Are reasonably likely to create a substantial disruption of the educational process or operations of the school. Specifically:
a) Students must wear clothing including both a shirt with pants or skirt, or the equivalent (for example dresses, leggings, or shorts) and shoes
b) Shirts and dresses must have fabric in the front, back, and on the sides (under the arms)
c) Clothing must cover undergarments (waistbands and straps excluded)
d) Breasts, genitals and buttocks must be covered with fabric that cannot be seen through
e) Clothing must be suitable for all scheduled classroom activities including physical education, science labs, wood shop, and other activities where unique hazards exist
f) Specialized courses may require specialized attire, such as sports uniforms or safety gear
g) Head coverings (including hats, hoods, sweat bands, and bandanas) are generally prohibited in the classroom but allowed elsewhere in the school building. However, students may wear head coverings in the classroom as an expression of sincerely held religious belief (e.g., hijabs or yarmulkes) or cultural expression (e.g., geles) or to reasonably accommodate medical or disability-related issues (e.g., protective helmets)

The policy goes on to say a school or staff member discussing a violation with a student should be the same sex as the student and should be discreet when talking about the violation with the student.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdress codepublic schoolwake county schoolswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Orange County Schools admits to 'racial intolerance,' passes equity policy
Parents: Deadline for Wake magnet school applications fast approaching
Texas students buy special glasses for teacher who is color blind
Top criteria announced in search for UNC Interim Chancellor
More Education
Top Stories
Snow timeline: When flakes will fall in the Raleigh area
Man shot in leg at Raleigh home
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Orange County Schools admits to 'racial intolerance,' passes equity policy
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs in Raleigh
Free parking in downtown Fayetteville may be going away
Investigation underway into actions of Rocky Mount city manager
Show More
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
Woman says Raleigh Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall
I-Team: Raleigh real estate rising, but so is homeless population
Parents: Deadline for Wake magnet school applications fast approaching
Franklin County 18-year-old facing double homicide, arson charges
More News