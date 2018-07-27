EDUCATION

Protesters dissatisfied with little response from leaders on Silent Sam

EMBED </>More Videos

The public was given an opportunity to have their voices heard. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HLL, NC (WTVD) --
A group of Chapel Hill students, alumni, and residents left a university Board of Governors meeting disappointed and frustrated.

The public was given an opportunity to have their voices heard, in front of a full board, about the controversial Confederate statue, Silent Sam, on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.

UNC students continue to protest Silent Sam
A sign that reads "We will not be intimidated" drapes the Silent Sam Confederate statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. Students are vowing to hold a vigil for as long as it takes until the statue is removed.

About a dozen people signed up to speak out against the statue. The board members said based on policy, they were there simply there to listen and would not be responding to their comments.

Chairman Harry Smith met with some of the speakers at the end of the public comment period. He told them he appreciated their attendance and wants to have a conversation.

Speakers said he promised no action.
As UNC protest continues, a look at Silent Sam's complex history
Protests surrounding the Silent Sam statue on UNC Chapel Hill's campus continue.

The statue, of a Confederate soldier, has been a source of controversy for decades.

It was erected in 1913 with funds from alumni and the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationconfederate monumentpoliticsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Belk surprises Rolesville high school graduate with $500 shopping spree
NC State's Keatts, Academy Sports help kids with back-to-school shopping spree
ABC 11 Together Perspectives, July 22, 2018
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
More Education
Top Stories
Death investigation underway after body found inside burned up car
NC police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
Raleigh man charged after driving car into Raleigh Verizon store
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
National Lasagna Day: Perfect summer recipe
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Country star Eric Church unloads on the NRA
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released
US economy surges to 4.1 percent growth rate in Q2
Exclusive look inside one of the most daring crimes in state history
Twitter post makes shop owners forgotten anniversary into a day he will never forget
More News