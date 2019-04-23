Education

Public to weigh in on proposed WCPSS budget

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's your chance to weigh in on how Wake County Public School System spends your tax money.

There will be a public hearing Tuesday night during the Wake County School Board meeting focused on next year's budget.

At the beginning of the month, Superintendent Cathy Moore introduced her $1.7 billion budget. It included a $48.9 million increase. The district says $4.5 million of that is needed to comply with state laws to reduce class size. Another $8.2 million is needed to open and operate four new schools.

Last year the school board requested $58.9 million from the Wake County Commissioners. They ended up getting $45 million.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The board will use the comments from the public and consider them when submitting their final budget proposal to county commissioners.
