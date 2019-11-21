Education

Punishment increased for Johnston County teacher who segregated students based on beliefs

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The punishment was upgraded Wednesday for a Johnston County teacher accused of segregating students in her classroom based on their religious beliefs.

Initially, Julia Lopp, a Spanish teacher at South Johnston High School was suspended with pay.

Now, she's been suspended without pay for 10 school days.

The school district said Lopp has apologized for conducting the activity in violation of school board policy.

"Regardless of the intent, students should never have been asked about personal beliefs," said Dr. Jim Causby, superintendent of Johnston County Schools. "Given Ms. Lopp's willingness to take responsibility for her misjudgment, I believe that she will use this experience to better her instruction for our students at South Johnston High School."

In a statement, the school district said, in part:

"While students were asked to briefly stand on different sides of the room to indicate their responses to various statements, the investigation did not find that Ms. Lopp criticized students for their responses or otherwise segregated them. Nor did it find that Ms. Lopp attempted to conceal the activity from the school or from parents, as was reported.

Ms. Lopp has accepted the recommendation of Dr. Jim Causby, the Superintendent, that she be suspended without pay for 10 school days."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationjohnston countyeducationreligionteacherteachersjohnston county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after man found dead in Orange County yard
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
Man with saw stabs Lowe's shopper a dozen times, Charlotte police say
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
Driver flees from Wake County traffic stop, leaves small child behind
Raleigh mayor-elect says affordable housing is a priority
Durham road reopens after hazmat incident
Show More
Teacher, student injured in barn collapse at Princeton High School
Durham man will run to the lowest, highest points on all continents
'He was very dear to us:' Family seeks answers in 2005 Fayetteville murder
Morrisville dance team takes second-place at world competition
Huge response after story airs about 8-year-old who needs kidney
More TOP STORIES News