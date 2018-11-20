EDUCATION

Racial discrimination case closed by Wake County Schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Racial discrimination case closed by Wake County schools.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County School Board resolved a complaint Tuesday alleging racial discrimination in the school system's student discipline practices.

The complaint was filed in 2010.

The Board of Education came to an agreement with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

The office said it had no findings that the district violated any laws and agreed to close the case entirely in 2021 as long as the district continues to implement current measures and takes certain steps to address potential causes of differences in student discipline.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement with the Office of Civil Rights in these areas and look forward to continued improvement in suspension rates," said Monika Johnston-Hostler, school board chairwoman. "We are grateful OCR recognized the work already underway and the district's efforts to ensure future progress."

The OCR agreement acknowledges the "many voluntary and proactive steps" taken by the school district, including:

  • Multiple revisions to discipline policies by the school board to reduce suspensions
  • The creation of an Office of Equity Affairs" and its work with schools
  • Expansion of peer mediation and "restorative justice circles" as alternatives to out-of-school suspensions
  • An "Equity Collaborative" staffed by district and school leaders that has dramatically reduced suspensions in target middle schools
  • Development of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding with every local law enforcement agency that defines the role of school resource officers and helps reduce unnecessary law enforcement referrals
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdiscriminationrace relationswake county schoolsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Wake County School Board approves reassignment plan
Wake County charter school buys 'sense of safety' from Durham-based company
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
More Education
Top Stories
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Wake County School Board approves reassignment plan
Paying it forward: Knightdale restaurant picks up tab for grocery shoppers
North Carolina Republican leaders release first draft of Voter ID law
Raleigh City Council allows motorized scooters in bike lanes
Advocates disagree on Citizens Advisory Board in Raleigh
FBI asks deer hunters to check video devices in search for Hania Aguilar
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Show More
911 call that prompted active shooter scare in Carrboro released
Feeding an Army: Paratroopers away from family feast on Fort Bragg
Why do gas prices vary so much around Raleigh?
I-Team: What is Cyber Insurance and what does it mean for your personal data?
Stay safe on the roads for Thanksgiving Eve, Blackout Wednesday
More News