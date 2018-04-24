EDUCATION

Investigations at William Paterson University and Penn State after racist rants caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Toni Yates has the latest on the now viral videos.

Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey --
A racist and vulgar rant by two women has sparked an investigation at two separate universities.

One of the students has been identified as a sorority member at William Paterson University.

Officials and other students at that school call it disgusting.

In one of the videos posted on social media, the student asks if it's appropriate or not for her to say the slang version of the N-word, since it is used in many popular songs.

In the second video, the entire rant is racy and the same word is used.

The woman identified as a William Paterson University student is a member of Delta Phi Epsilon. The other is said to be a Penn State student.

The videos are being denounced by students we spoke to at the school.

"I think to put it out there on social media is unprofessional," said William Paterson University senior Theo Sicurella.

We even asked, is her question valid? The word can be heard in songs that millions of people listen to.

"We made that, we took that from something that was ignorant and made it our own thing to make us feel better as people about it, but overall I don't think you're in a place where you can use it for your own support," said junior Shakeem Richardson.

William Paterson University released a statement saying in part, "We are disgusted by this behavior which does not reflect our values." University staff are investigating.

Penn State said, "We condemn racist messages as they are hateful and violate our institutional values." But it said it can't punish their student, as she is protected by the right to free speech.

Delta Phi Epsilon's international office says it's aware of the situation and will take swift, decisive action to remove her or any member who does not uphold their values.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwilliam paterson universitycollegepenn state universityWaynePassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News