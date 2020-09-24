Raleigh Boys & Girls Clubs convert to classrooms for remote learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's not what you're used to seeing in the Boys and Girls club. Mini classrooms have taken over every inch of the club."Since the first couple of weeks, it's been much smoother," said Hugh McLean, Boys and Girls Club VP of Operations.The Boys and Girls club teamed up with other community groups to create the FAST program - offering affordable options for families who can't keep their children home to remote learn."Everybody everywhere has had to be flexible during this time and we've been able to adapt to help these kids," McLean said.For the past six weeks, all seven Boys and Girls Club locations in Raleigh have accommodated about 470 students for remote learning. And it's forced employees to pivot too."Every day, we teach, but it's just life skills, now it's actually teaching math, science, reading and language arts," said Rashad Herndon, Boys and Girls Club athletic director.Despite the new challenges, the Boys and Girls Club said it has a plan."Right now, our plan is to continue to do this until they're back in school," McLean said.The Wake County School Board is expected to vote next week to decide