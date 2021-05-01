wake county schools

Raleigh school named top magnet elementary school in the nation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wiley Magnet Elementary School was named the top magnet elementary school in the U.S. on Friday by Magnet Schools of America.

This is the second time the Raleigh elementary school has received the award. Wiley was named the top elementary magnet school back in 2016.


"We are proud of our school family's dedication to excellence, innovation, diversity and community," school principal Leslie Taylor said. Above any, this year has proven that it's not easy. It's required a lot of hard work, and a lot of heart. But it sure is comforting to know that we are in the company of our amazing magnet family, as we forge ahead to rebuild, reconnect and reimagine our nation's school systems."

The school will also be receiving a $2,500 prize alongside the Donald Waldrip Magnet School of Excellence Award.
