Road lined with personalized signs honoring seniors picking up graduation cap and gown

🙌 🙌 pretty awesome signage happening here at Apex Friendship HS. Names of all graduating seniors here. Im told parents got together to do this to surprise the students. #GoodNews #ABC11 @townofapex @ABC11Together pic.twitter.com/PIJCYuNO94 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 4, 2020

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Graduating seniors at Apex Friendship High School will get a pleasant surprise when they go pick up their graduation orders.Signs with the names of each senior line the road leading to where seniors will be picking up their cap and gowns.Seniors are scheduled to pick up those graduation orders throughout the day Tuesday. Pickup times are based on the student's last name.To keep everybody safe, the students will remain in their vehicles. They will give their name to a staff member, who will bag their graduation items and place them in the student's trunk. It's still unclear what will happen with graduation for students who go to schools in the Wake County Public School System.The district says it expects to have a formal decision within the next two weeks.