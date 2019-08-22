Education

Saint Augustine doubles freshman enrollment after major turnaround

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One of the Triangle's oldest historically black colleges is celebrating the start of a new school year and a bright future, following an amazing turnaround.

A year ago, Saint Augustine's University had dropping enrollment, financial struggles and accreditation problems.

Not any longer. Saint Augustine's University balanced the budget, got off of academic probation and has seen freshmen enrollment double.

Saving St. Agnes: Leaders push to revitalize remnants of North Carolina's first nursing school for African Americans

"I'm proud to be a Falcon because I went through the probation. I went through being off the probation. I'm SGA president right now and I couldn't do it without my Falcon leaders and students," Nolan Sweeting said.
