Durham Public Schools will close three hours early on Thursday and will be closed on Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Wake County Schools will also close two and a half hours early Thursday and will be closed Friday
Cumberland County Schools will release students three hours early on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival Hurricane Florence.
CCS' Prime Time before- and after-school care program will close two hours after schools dismiss.
RELATED: Universities cancel classes, sporting events in jeopardy ahead of Hurricane Florence
The school system will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Currently, the projected make-up days are as follows:
Traditional Schools - Monday, October 22 & Wednesday, November 21
Year-Round Schools, Early College High Schools, & Cumberland Polytechnic High School - Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 21
Moore County Schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday.
Lee County Schools will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday (after school activities are canceled) and close on Thursday and Friday.
Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will have an early release Wednesday and close on Thursday and Friday.
Hoke County Schools will have an early release Wednesday and close on Thursday and Friday.
Durham Public Schools to dismiss early Thursday, close Friday
HURRICANE FLORENCE
More hurricane florence
EDUCATION
More Education
Top Stories
More News