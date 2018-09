Durham Public Schools will close three hours early on Thursday and will be closed on Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence.Wake County Schools will also close two and a half hours early Thursday and will be closed FridayCumberland County Schools will release students three hours early on Wednesday in preparation for the arrival Hurricane Florence. CCS' Prime Time before- and after-school care program will close two hours after schools dismiss.The school system will be closed on Thursday and Friday.Currently, the projected make-up days are as follows:Traditional Schools - Monday, October 22 & Wednesday, November 21Year-Round Schools, Early College High Schools, & Cumberland Polytechnic High School - Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 21Moore County Schools will also be closed Thursday and Friday.Lee County Schools will operate on a regular schedule Wednesday (after school activities are canceled) and close on Thursday and Friday.Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will have an early release Wednesday and close on Thursday and Friday.Hoke County Schools will have an early release Wednesday and close on Thursday and Friday.