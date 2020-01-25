Education

Iowa school district skipping Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Not everyone is in love with Valentine's Day.

A school district in Iowa is no longer celebrating the holiday.

Instead the Waukee Community School District tells WHO-DT that it plans to hold what's called "Give Love" parties in the spring.

"Our motto in Waukee is 'give love,'" said Amy Varcoe, the district's community director. "And so a lot of what will happen in our buildings on that day are cards for retirement communities, our law enforcement, police, fire, military and teaching our students how to give back in a big way."

The decision was based on community and educator input.

Varcoe said the feedback shows fewer families in the area embrace the holiday, which can also be time-consuming for teachers.

Ultimately, the district said it hopes the parties will be more inclusive than traditional Valentine's Day celebrations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationiowaholidayvalentine's dayschoolsloveu.s. & worldteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 found dead inside NC home; investigation underway
Roy Williams passes Dean Smith on all-time career wins list
5-year-old boy accidentally shot by 17-year-old in Wilson
NC investigating possible coronavirus in person who arrived at RDU
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Coronavirus kills 41, sickens 1,200 as more countries report cases
Show More
Forecast: Sunshine returns this afternoon
Bernie Sanders campaign in Durham addresses public housing crisis
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
Man pleads guilty in shooting outside Durham County Courthouse
Raleigh man says life savings gone after safe stolen from home
More TOP STORIES News