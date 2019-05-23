hurricane florence

All students to get free food at a North Carolina school district still recovering from Hurricane Florence

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A school district in North Carolina will be giving all students free breakfast and lunch in the next school year.

Brunswick County Schools announced the lunch policy change Wednesday.



Students were already eligible for free breakfast, but the school is expanding that to include healthy lunches.

The district cited Hurricane Florence, and its lasting devastation, as a reason for the policy change.

According to a news release, with more than 40 percent of the district's households affected by Florence, the Community Eligibility Provision Program for the National School Lunch Program kicked in to allowing the school to provide the meals for free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnceducationfoodschoolpublic schoolhurricane florenceschool lunch
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE FLORENCE
ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 12, 2019
NC to get $336.5M in new federal relief from Hurricane Florence
Unseen hurricane damage could be lurking in your home
I-Team: Some hurricane victims might wait years for relief money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Fayetteville gas station
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh to be released from prison
Missing Raleigh woman found dead in Nash County, 2 charged
Take a look inside this $4.5M French-inspired Raleigh mansion
Show More
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Trooper shoots SUV parked on I-40 after driver pulled gun, SHP says
Sex act at Durham high school streamed against student's will
Durham police release surveillance photos in connection to murder of security guard
Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire
More TOP STORIES News