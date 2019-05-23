All students to get free food at a North Carolina school district still recovering from Hurricane Florence

Brunswick County Schools announced the lunch policy change Wednesday.
Students were already eligible for free breakfast, but the school is expanding that to include healthy lunches.
The district cited Hurricane Florence, and its lasting devastation, as a reason for the policy change.
According to a news release, with more than 40 percent of the district's households affected by Florence, the Community Eligibility Provision Program for the National School Lunch Program kicked in to allowing the school to provide the meals for free.