Education

School reinstates NC cheerleaders who held up Trump banner

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina cheerleading team suspended after posing with a Trump banner could be back on the sidelines Friday night.

The North Carolina Athletic Association said the probation is set to end Friday for the North Stanly High School cheer squad. The suspension was originally set to last the entire season.

School officials said that even though the probation will be lifted early, their policies have not changed and they will still not condone students holding political banners at football games.

The high school canceled its Friday night football game on September 20 after the district was "notified of additional information that could compromise safety measures in place for sporting events."

The North Stanly High School cheerleaders were put on probation after posing in front of a "Trump 2020: Make America Great Again" banner in August before a football game. The photo circulated on Facebook and caught the attention of administrators.

An investigation found the cheerleaders violated Stanly County Schools' policy against political advertisements on campus or at school events.

NC Rep. Richard Hudson even weighed in on the controversy, calling the suspension "unfair."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnchigh schoolstate politicspresident donald trumpcheerleading
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom furious after school bus drags, runs over Moore County child
'I'm hurt:' Family wants answers in deadly Roxboro quadruple shooting
2 injured after multiple shootings in Southeast Raleigh
Employees left unpaid after Raleigh restaurant suddenly closes
Orange County band teacher arrested on statutory rape charges
Chapel Hill installing 'no turn on red' signs at 16 intersections
Apex teen accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend's Gatorade bottle
Show More
Child dies after fall at Charlotte airport; investigation underway
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
Video shows kidnapping suspect shooting at officers: RPD
Superheroes surprise young patients at WakeMed Children's Hospital
Woman punched would-be mugger in Harnett County
More TOP STORIES News