Second best public high school in North Carolina is located in Raleigh, U.S. News reports

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A school in Raleigh has been ranked the second best public high school in North Carolina.
U.S. News' most recent annual rankings of best schools published Tuesday, and Raleigh Charter High School ranked just behind The Early College at Guilford for top honors in the Tar Heel state.
Raleigh Charter High School had a 99% graduation rate and a 90.3 score for college readiness.
U.S. News said it determines its rankings by looking at college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.
The school came in as the 111th best school in the entire country.
