New Department of Public Instruction report details crime, dropout rates in NC schools

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The number of reportable crimes in North Carolina schools has slightly dropped while the number of sexual offenses and possession of firearm cases have increased, according to a newly released report from the Department of Public Instruction.

The findings are going to be presented to the General Assembly.

The data looks at crime cases, suspensions, dropout rates and other areas for the 2017-2018 school year.

Reportable crimes

The number of reportable crimes dipped by two percent and were most frequently committed by ninth-grade male students.

Sexual offenses increased by 48.9 percent. There were 23 cases.

Possession of a firearm cases went up 21.9 percent. There were 23 in total.

The most frequently reported crimes were possession of a controlled substance, followed by possession of a weapon excluding a firearm and powerful explosive. Alcohol possession was the third most reported crime.

Suspensions

Short-term suspensions for grades 9-13 slightly decreased.

One of the districts reporting the lowest rate of grade 9-13 short-term suspensions was Chapel Hill-Carrboro.

Districts with the highest rate of grade 9-13 short-term suspensions include Wilson, Pitt and Vance counties.

Expulsions and dropout rates

The number of expulsions increased by 33.3 percent. Twenty-four students were removed from schools in 2017-18.

The dropout rate decreased by 5.6 percent.

Districts reporting the lowest high school dropout rate included Chapel-Hill-Carrboro and Pitt counties.

Durham and Wilson counties are among those reporting the highest dropout rates.
