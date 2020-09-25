Share Your Heroes: Meet Cynthia Buie, a teacher's assistant at Honeycutt Elementary

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cynthia Buie is a Teacher's Assistant in the kindergarten classroom at Honeycutt Elementary in Fayetteville.
One student shared an experience she shared with Ms.Buie.
"When my mom left the classroom, I tried to runaway, I was screaming," the student said, "but Ms. Buie helped me feel calm inside."
Another student shared her experience as elementary student in the early 2000s.
"When I attended East Carolina University, she was always my biggest influence, because I wanted to be someone's Ms.Buie," she said.
Buie has been an educator for two decades starting at Jacksonville Commons Elementary before moving to the Cumberland County School District in 2000.
