HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTVD) --A man, known as the "Great White Shark Whisperer" may have come face-to-face with the largest great white shark in the Atlantic.
Chip Michalove of Hilton Head, SC, owns and operates Outcast Sport Fishing. He posted a photo of the record breaking discovery on his Facebook page.
He hooked the 3,500 pound great white--a creature he called a submarine with a tail--just a few miles off the South Carolina coast last weekend.
Michalove, and his three man crew, actually hooked seven great whites in eight hours last Friday, tagging four of them. He's hooked more than 30 great whites in the last four years, but never had a day like last Friday.
Outcast Sport Fishing works with scientists at the Atlantic Shark Institute and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy by placing tracking devices on the sharks. The tags send scientists data on the sharks, such as their movement or the water depth and temperature where they're swimming.