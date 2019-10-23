college

Some North Carolina colleges waiving application fees this week

Some North Carolina colleges are waiving application fees during this week's North Carolina's Countdown to College campaign.

Until Oct. 25, volunteers will be at hundreds of North Carolina schools to help students submit online college applications.

All North Carolina community college application fees will be waived.

Check out a full list of schools waiving fees here.

Some schools waiving application fees this week in are viewing area include: Campbell University, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, Methodist University, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University and William Peace University.

Visit NC Countdown to College's website for more information about state residency, FAFSA and applcations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnccollege studentseducationhigh schoolcollege
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
WTVD Minority Advisory Committee student workshop
Chipotle will offer free college tuition for employees
UNC addresses mold found in Granville Towers housing complex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Case of missing Holly Springs mom now a 'murder investigation'
WeWork in Raleigh removes phone booths over cancer concerns
Delays on I-40 after crash temporarily closes lanes near Wade Ave
Domestic violence advocates, survivors march in downtown Raleigh
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
2 former NC troopers charged in ticket irregularities investigation
Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in South Carolina landfill
Show More
Man charged with DWI after state trooper hit in Vance County
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
More TOP STORIES News