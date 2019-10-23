Some North Carolina colleges waiving application fees this week

Some North Carolina colleges are waiving application fees during this week's North Carolina's Countdown to College campaign.
Until Oct. 25, volunteers will be at hundreds of North Carolina schools to help students submit online college applications.
All North Carolina community college application fees will be waived.
Check out a full list of schools waiving fees here.
Some schools waiving application fees this week in are viewing area include: Campbell University, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, Methodist University, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University and William Peace University.
Visit NC Countdown to College's website for more information about state residency, FAFSA and applcations
