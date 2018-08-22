EDUCATION

Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC student government supports those who toppled Silent Sam.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Members of UNC's student government are demanding university leadership speak out publicly on the toppling of the "Silent Sam" statue.

"At the end of the day, our job is to be the voice for the students and help them have the best time at Carolina they can," said Torin Edwards, secretary of UNC's Executive Board.

The morning after "Silent Sam" came down, the group penned a statement supporting the statue coming down.



"This wasn't just about what happened the other night -- this has been years of dedicated work," Edwards said. "We wrote a statement that showed that those student activists and concerned citizens were looking for a way for so long to find a resolution. Unfortunately, what happened the other night happened, but we stand with those students who have been working tirelessly to make this a more inclusive Carolina."

Edwards said student government supported Gov. Roy Cooper's proposal to move the statue to a battlefield.

READ MORE: Full coverage of the "Silent Sam" controversy

"To have that statue of bigotry gone and removed from this campus is something we wholeheartedly support and stand by," Edwards said.

The News & Observer said that UNC's Board of Governors is hiring an outside firm to look into the actions of the university and the police Monday night. The university will still not say where the statue is located for security reasons.

Black historian rips 'thugs' who toppled Silent Sam
H.K. Edgerton, a Civil War historian who dresses up in soldier gear to teach people about that time period, drove more than 200 miles from Asheville to Chapel Hill to honor the fallen statue.


The N&O also reported that one of the board of governors -- Thom Goolsby -- made a YouTube video where he's critical of what happened on Monday night. Goolsby even asks what steps are being taken to reinstall the monument.



The chair of the board of governors said the "goal is to get to the facts."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsilent samconfederate monumentconfederacyuncstatue desecrationChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More Education
Top Stories
Crabtree Sears store closing, liquidation sale could begin next week
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Black Civil War historian calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
'We've got to stop this:' FBI teams up with Wake officials on hoax threats
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
3-year-old survives being left in hot car all day in Texas
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Georgia woman loses 55 pounds to donate her kidney to her father
Residents on alert after another coyote sighted in Raleigh
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
More News