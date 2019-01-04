EDUCATION

Student accused of cheating after SAT test score improved 330 points

EMBED </>More Videos

Student accused of cheating on SAT after her score increased

MIAMI, Florida --
A high school senior in Florida says she's being accused of cheating because she improved her SAT score by more than 300 points.

Kamilah Campbell received a letter from the testing company saying her score was "invalid." She thinks it's because when she took the test the first time she scored a 900. When she took the test for a second time, she received a much higher score of 1230.

Campbell said in a news conference with her family and attorney, she worked hard for her results.

"I did not cheat. I studied and I focused to achieve my dreams," she said, "To have your effort taken away from you, and them saying, 'Oh well, we think you cheated.' It's not fair."

Shirley Ferguson Campbell said, "She's staying up late nights, she's staying up early mornings studying. She received extra tutoring because she set a goal in her head that she wanted to reach, and she accomplished that goal. She deserves to be honored."

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said, "They cannot measure her destiny."

Campbell wants to go to Florida State University but says she can't even apply until her score is validated, which is why she hired Crump.

The testing company says it doesn't cancel scores based on gains alone, but that scores could be flagged when test takers' sheets have similar answers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool testingtestsu.s. & worldFlorida
EDUCATION
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Durham elementary school teacher raises $7,000 for food donations
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Wake Tech names Scott Ralls next school president
More Education
Top Stories
Wake Forest teens accused of bringing pellet guns to school
Soaking rain expected ahead of warmer weekend
Duke increasing security on campus after student was raped
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris flies through windshield on I-40
Money due back to people who bought Charmin flushable wipes
New single-dose flu medicine now available nationwide
Woman charged with embezzling $1,400 from Apex Food Lion
'The Notebook' on Broadway: New Bern classic to make musical debut
Show More
Justin Timberlake announces he's back on tour, comes to Raleigh Jan. 6
Woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Airplane makes emergency landing at RDU successfully
1 killed in Harnett County crash
More News