WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Student taken to hospital after large fight breaks out at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Huge fight breaks out at Athens Drive High School. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One student was taken to the hospital after a large fight broke out at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

It happened as school was dismissing around 2:20 p.m.

Video of the fight sent to ABC11 showed dozens of students involved.

Authorities said those involved were from Athens Drive High as well as other schools.

Wake County Public Schools System spokesperson Lisa Luten said police were called to investigate the assault. EMS transported the injured student to the hospital.

Raleigh police and WCPSS Security will be on campus for the start of the school day on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolwake county schoolsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
More wake county schools
EDUCATION
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News