Education

Second grade class behind viral remix of Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts' meets singer

SAN JOSE, California -- Second grade students from Northern California who went viral after turning Lizzo's hit "Truth Hurts" into a song about how they can be great were her special guests at a concert Thursday night.

Ms. Dorothy Honey Mallari's second grade class from Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg attended the POPTOPIA concert at the SAP Center in San Jose.

She spoke with our sister station KGO-TV prior to the group's scheduled meet and greet with the singer.

"Wanting to go up to her and look her in her eyes and say, 'Thank you, thank you. You don't know how many of us are watching you,'" Ms. Mallari said, as she described what she wanted to tell Lizzo. "And these kids, how much she's having an impact on them."

Following the meeting, parents were happy to share several photos of their kids' experience with the Grammy nominated performer.

RELATED: Pittsburg students inspired to be great by singing Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts'

Last month, the Pittsburg Unified School District posted a video to Facebook showing the class singing their own version of 'Truth Hurts.'



Mallari and her students did change the lyrics to be a bit more kid-friendly. For example: "I just took an ELA test turns out I'm 100-percent that smart."

"Bet you your favorite part is probably from them," Mallari told KGO. "They really are the brains behind all this."
On Thursday, students Monica and Xiomari described being in the spotlight as both "scary" and "exciting!"

RELATED: Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song 'Truth Hurts' appear on 'GMA'

The girls admit, the experience has also been special, especially with their message of being great being heard by millions.

ABC's "Good Morning America" also featured the Bay Area class, and connected them with Lizzo last month.
"It's big for us because we're only little, but it's kind of cool," Monica said.

Mallari says she's touched the group is making a difference.

"Kids have so many lessons to teach us adults, and that's what people don't understand," Mallari said. "This is why I love teaching. I learn so much more than they can ever learn from me."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan josegood newsall good newsfunny videoeducationviral videoentertainmentsingingmusicperforming artsfun stuffu.s. & worldstudentsviral
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire burns through roof at Washington Duke Inn
Protecting yourself and your packages from porch pirates
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Charges coming for Wakefield student who reported false shooting
Man falls 25 feet while hanging Christmas lights
4 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
Army asks company to stop putting Bible verses on dog tags
Show More
Low-wage workers share concerns with Durham city leaders
Former Golden Knight sets world record at Skydiving World Cup
Durham driver critical after crash where SUV went airborne
Why are people talking about snow for next week?
What's in your CBD? Raleigh company tests, reviews popular remedies
More TOP STORIES News