Students head back to class for first day of school

Wake County Public School System schools on the traditional calendar, Durham Public Schools, and Cumberland County Schools all start the 2019-2020 school year.
That means there will be a lot more cars and buses on the roads. Be sure to be careful when driving, and do not pass stopped school buses.
In Wake County, there are fewer than 100 teaching positions that have not been filled. In all, the district has more than 10,000 teachers employed.
Some of those teachers will be welcoming students to eight brand new schools including Southeat Raleigh Elementary School, Greenlevel High School and North Ridge Elementary School.
In Cumberland County, the school district is urging parents and students to cut down on tardiness. CCS said students are arriving as much as an hour late at times.
CCS also warned students who are driving to class to slow down and pay attention. Troopers will be out in force for the beginning of school, writing tickets and making sure the roads are as safe as possible.
As for school supplies, if you're still in need of some last-minute shopping, you may want to find a college campus surplus store. Those stores can often have incredible deals on new and used items that universities don't need anymore.
One located on Estes Drive near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill had chairs and tables for as low as $5-10.