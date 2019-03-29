Education

Students scramble after Fayetteville Beauty College abruptly shuts down

Ramona Love was in the neighborhood driving past Fayetteville Beauty College when a moving truck stopped her in her tracks.

"They were packing up taking file cabinets and doors off the hinges. Computers and everything," said Love, a student at the beauty school.

She was expected to graduate on Friday, but now that won't happen.

The owner closed down the college, citing struggles with student enrollment.

He also owns Durham Beauty College.

He told ABC11 he planned to notify students next Tuesday once students returned to school.

"I have $18,380 in loans and grants from this school that I have to pay back," said another student Princess Evans. "I'm upset. This is my life. I'm upset not just for myself but for other girls."
