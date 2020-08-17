Back to school: Districts welcome back students for unique fall semester marred by COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A school year like no other is set to begin in many districts across North Carolina, including the largest district: Wake County Public School System.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still causing illness and death in America, many school districts like WCPSS are starting the year with virtual-only classes but even those welcoming students in person are seeing major changes.
In Wake County, the first two weeks of class will be an orientation period. The district said the orientation time will help teachers and students get comfortable with the new setup.
WCPSS is still working to get laptops to any student who needs them. The district received more than 38,000 requests for devices.
Every family's situation is different, that's why many non-profits in Wake County are creating socially distanced pods, giving working parents a place to allow their children to attend virtual classes if they cannot do so at home.
Wake County Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, and Marbles Museum are a few locations that have worked with WCPSS to create this learning centers.
"We want them to feel that they made the right decision and they feel safe. I expect that after we get going and more parents hear about the program it's only going to grow," WakeEd Partnership President Keith Poston said.
Each of those socially distanced learning areas are priced differently, but they all range between $25-100 a week. However Poston said they are working to get funding and plan to not turn away any family who needs help.
DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Durham students and teachers are also treating these first several days of school as an orientation period.
DPS leaders said the first steps are all about relationship building, wellness and orientation to online tools like Zoom.
"A lot of people are anxious and this is new for a whole lot of people. But also, be excited. Because our teachers and our school, we are so excited to just be in contact, and be with our students again in some form or fashion," Teaching and Learning Coach Justine Daniel said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOLS
Parents and students picked up remote learning tools Friday to help with the transition to the start of online learning Monday.
As many as 80 school buses will be delivering WiFi access to key areas of the district as a part of Operation Smooth Start. That way every student will be ready for the first day of school.
The range of each school bus hot spot is about the size of a football field.
"In another situation we'd be ready for kids to come on campus, getting off buses, preparing to pick them up. So it is a big change but we definitely have all the resources," Walker-Spivey Elementary School Principal Larry Parker said. "Cumberland County Schools have provided us with the resources to make sure that we are prepared. That we are informing our parents as far as what we need to do. Because we do want to make sure that this is a smooth start for Cumberland County Schools.
WHO'S PHYSICALLY GOING TO CLASS
Four area school districts opted to start the 2020-21 school year in Plan B, meaning they have a mix of in-person and online learning.
Those school districts are in Hoke, Moore, Person and Wayne counties.
All of those districts will have students divided into two groups, with each group doing 2 days of learning in the classroom and three days of remote learning per week.
