Subscription box helps young kids learn to read at home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5357226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Microsoft offers FREE camps this summer

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's a subscription service for everything these days, even literacy.Two Houston moms and former teachers came up with an early childhood development literacy program that prepares young minds for elementary school.Sarah Williams and Wesley Gibson developed LEAP, which stands for Literacy Enrichment And Play, about 6 years ago. It wasn't until last year that they decided to provide families with their curriculum in one little box."Our goal with LEAP was to bring the fun back into learning and help children build all the important foundations of literacy that make them able to read and write," said Gibson.Inside each box, you'll find more than a dozen activities that do just that."Strengthening their fine motor muscles, moving their eyes to read words on a page, and building a strong core so they can sit at a desk," said Williams.Each box is themed around a book wrapped like a present. The box also comes with sensory bin filler toys such as animals or space rocks, scented Play-Doh and a skill building activity sheet that shows parents step-by-step what to do."This is where we feel like we are actually teaching parents who don't know or don't have an education background," said Gibson. "We include the skills activity with a big paragraph on what the activity is and why it's so important."The boxes are primarily for early childhood."We generally say two years old to six years old," said Williams. "Some of our clients are younger, as long as they aren't putting things into their mouth. Even children going into first and second grade can benefit from our boxes."Each box costs $44.95. You can sign up for a one month, three month, or six month subscription.If you live in Houston, they provide a free local pick up. August's box is all about space in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.