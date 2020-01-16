Education

Wake County substitute teacher denies making racially insensitive comments to student

Rand Road Elementary School parent Billy Byrd picked up his 10-year-old son Nathan from school Friday afternoon when he learned about the day his son had at school.

A former Wake County substitute teacher is denying allegations from nearly a year ago that she made racially insensitive comments to a 10-year-old African American elementary school student.

It was last February when parent Billy Byrd went public on ABC11 accusing Elizabeth Temple, who is white, of telling his son that his clothes looked like "prison attire."

She also allegedly told the student that Martin Luther King Jr. committed suicide and his assassination was fake.

It all apparently started because the class was not listening to directions.

Temple resigned days after the allegations.

Now she says the entire incident is not true.

She spoke at a recent school board meeting, saying she only told the class "We are all one race, the human race, we're all one."
Related topics:
educationwake county
