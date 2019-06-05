Education

Indiana teacher awards boy with autism 'most annoying' trophy

GARY, Ind. -- One family is in disbelief after a Northwest Indiana teacher gave their child with autism an award that appeared to mock the 11-year-old.

While other kids were given positive awards such as "most improved" or "funniest," Rick and Estella Castejon were blindsided when their 5th grade autistic son was given "most annoying male" at Bailly Preparatory Academy..

The Castejon said they view it as public bullying by their child's special education teacher.

Akalis Castejon is non-verbal autistic. Occasionally he rocks back and forth, or shakes, traits the family feels special education teachers at Gary's Bailly Preparatory Academy should be familiar with.

"You'd think one would know and understand the conditions of autism and have more patience to deal with children who suffer from autism," Estella said.

"I didn't want to cause a scene with other parents there, so I left the award on the table and tried walking away, but the teacher came back and said Akalis forgot his award," Rick said.

Rick said he is thankful his son does not understand what the award means.

"When they called him up, he was just excited to get a gold star because it was shiny," he described.

Estella, who did not attend the awards lunch, went to the school the next day demanding an apology. She never got one from the teacher or the principal; however, the school district did apologize.

A written statement by Dr. Peter Morikis reads in part: "The Gary Community School Corporation does not condone this type of behavior and will continue to put the safety and well-being of our students first."

The Castejon's hope this is a lesson for people, especially teachers, to understand children with autism.

"He just wants to be like everyone else," Estella. "He is like everyone else, the difference is he cannot express himself like every other person does."

In the written statement, the Gary School District said disciplinary action was taken against the personnel involved, although the district will not disclose the employment status of Akalis' teacher or her identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgaryindianaautismbullyingaward
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills
House to decide on North Carolina 'born-alive' veto
Man's body found in Lumberton field
WATCH: The six venomous snakes in North Carolina
Watch live: Trump attends D-Day ceremony in England
Cumberland County man comes forward as $344.6 million Powerball jackpot winner
CVS taking steps to stop gift card scammers
Show More
Sanford dancer takes stage as 'Cats' opens at DPAC
Watch out for the fake texts that seem to be from SunTrust Bank
'I ain't no killer': Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis
Woman sticks drive-thru customer with syringe
Go Raleigh bus drivers fed up, push for changes in management
More TOP STORIES News