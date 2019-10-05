Education

Teacher on leave for 'sniper rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after posting a comment on Facebook regarding climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

In a post on Facebook asking who was going to Thunberg's rally, Matt Baish had commented: "Don't have my sniper rifle."

Baish is listed as a science teacher at Waterloo West High School.

The school district's social media policy advises staff not to comment with "threats of physical or bodily harm."

"I was pretty shocked that sort of a comment would be made to someone in the same age group as the kids he was teaching," said parent Anne Phillips.

Phillips worries for any of Baish's students who may share the same views as Thunberg.

"And to have them have to enter a classroom where they don't feel safe, where they don't feel they can share their opinion, where they don't feel respected, we as parents have to stand up against that," said Phillips.

According to KWWL, teachers and students at West High School received the following message:
We wanted to make you aware of a social media situation involving one of our employees. The nature of the content shared rose to the level of putting this employee on administrative leave pending an investigation. We appreciate your patience as we sort through the details and thank you for respecting the process.

No other details have been released at this time.
