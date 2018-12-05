EDUCATION

Pennsylvania teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. teacher says she was fired for being pregnant.

EDGEWOOD, Pennsylvania --
A Pennsylvania teacher who is pregnant said she was fired from her Catholic school job because the Harrisburg diocese was upset she wasn't married.

Naiad Reich said she taught at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Edgewood for four years but was fired Friday after informing administrators she was expecting a child with her boyfriend.

"I feel like I'm a rewriting of 'The Scarlet Letter' at this point, just minus the affair," the 31-year-old Reich said.

She was told she was fired because she had no immediate plans to marry, the News-Item reported. Reich said she and her longtime boyfriend made the decision to start a family and planned the pregnancy.

Reich informed school administrator Sister Mary Anne Bednar earlier that week.

"She said it would be a problem, and she had to contact the diocese," Reich said.

Bednar did not respond to requests for comment.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said in a statement that it does not comment on personnel matters for legal reasons.

Reich said the diocese's website lists "immorality" as a cause for dismissal and said it was the reason for her firing.

The diocese did not respond Monday to requests for further information on the diocese's definition of immorality.

Reich said she plans to appeal her firing but wasn't sure if she would retain legal counsel. She said she already misses her students "more than I think they can ever understand."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachercatholic schoolpregnancyu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Wake County looks to stop suspending students who get in trouble
Power outage forces 4 Johnston County schools to close Thursday
'Hidden Figure' to launch NC State grads into real world
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
More Education
Top Stories
Big Weather says wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
New details in allegations of flagrant absentee ballot fraud in Bladen Co.
Tempted by movie, boy puts tongue on frozen pole
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
NCSU to name basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
Show More
Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion
Too much sleep increases risk of death, study finds
Woman sues hotel for $100M after being secretly filmed, blackmailed
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Raleigh Police seek suspect in home invasion, rape of 49-year-old woman
More News