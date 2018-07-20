EDUCATION

TEACHERS: Discounts on back to school supplies are here

EMBED </>More Videos

Save big with these back to school deals.

By
The lazy days of summer are soon coming to an end for teachers, so here's a few back to school discounts you can take advantage of.

Target
Get 15 percent off select classroom and storage supplies.

Hobby Lobby
There's a 10 percent in-store discount to schools, which means you have to pay with a check or credit card in the school's name.

Office Depot
Join the free rewards program and receive a members-only savings, as well as two percent back in rewards.

Staples
Enter the teacher appreciation sweepstakes through Monday, July 23 for a chance to win special savings, a free sample kit, and more.

Michael's
Enjoy 15 percent off in-store purchases when you show your school ID during checkout.

Ann Taylor
Enjoy 15 percent off any full price item when you show your school ID.

Banana Republic
Enjoy 15 percent off full price items when you show your school ID.

J Crew
The store is offering a 15 percent off teacher discount.

Eddie Bauer
Enjoy 15 percent off all in-store items.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherback to schoolstretch your dollarshoppingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cost to park at Wake County schools increasing to $200
WCPSS parents: 'It's not our job' to fix imbalance in year-round class sizes
Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements
'We're depressed:' Art Institute students in limbo after Durham school's closure
More Education
Top Stories
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
North Carolina sees first confirmed West Nile Virus death of 2018
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Man charged with DWI after pedestrian hit, killed in Johnston County
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
911 calls in Durham bank robbery released: 'We have blood everywhere'
NC Museum of Art offering extended hours for 'You Are Here' exhibit
Show More
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Texas Chick-fil-A
17 people dead, including children, after duck boat sinks on Missouri lake
Mom says daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th-largest in game's history
Florida Burger King customer appears to make her own food
More News