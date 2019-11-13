Education

Teachers rally for pay increase as state budget stalemate persists

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Dozens of teachers and other school employees walked out of Forest View Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

The walkout happened at 8:30 a.m. It was part of ongoing protests for increased teacher pay.

"We're saying to them, 'Are children important or are the corporations in our state important?' We're saying, 'Put our children first,' and that's why we're standing behind Governor Cooper to have a fully funded budget," Durham Association of Educators President Michelle Burton said.

Teachers at Harris Creek Elementary School in Raleigh also joined the effort.

"I have two bachelor's degrees. I make $13 an hour to be a TA. I'm here by choice. I'm the child of educators. It will take me 13 years to get a step increase of one dollar," Harris Creek teacher's assistant Heather Pew said.

The protests at both schools did not last long Wednesday.

"We don't want to disrupt class time, but we also believe that we have to get this message out someway somehow," Burton said.
