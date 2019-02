Some Wake County teachers are upset after they say their tickets to a free event were rescinded after being told they already had a spot secured.The teachers said they were invited to an Innovation and Leadership Dinner, which is taking place at the Raleigh Convention Center on Feb. 19.Teachers were able to secure a free ticket through Eventbrite.Teacher Kim Mackey said she ordered a ticket online and received a response back that said, "Kim, you're good to go. Keep your ticket handy."But a couple weeks after being approved, Johnson sent her an email explaining the event is at capacity and she couldn't attend.Upset by the email, Mackey responded.Her reply read in part:The event on Eventbrite now states, "Due to space limitations, this is an invitation-only event. Please only register if you received an invitation directly either by mail or email."ABC11 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction; a comment has yet to be made.