Wake County teachers upset after being told they can no longer attend innovation and leadership event

North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Some Wake County teachers are upset after they say their tickets to a free event were rescinded after being told they already had a spot secured.

The teachers said they were invited to an Innovation and Leadership Dinner, which is taking place at the Raleigh Convention Center on Feb. 19.

Teachers were able to secure a free ticket through Eventbrite.

Teacher Kim Mackey said she ordered a ticket online and received a response back that said, "Kim, you're good to go. Keep your ticket handy."

But a couple weeks after being approved, Johnson sent her an email explaining the event is at capacity and she couldn't attend.

Upset by the email, Mackey responded.

Her reply read in part: "In your letter rescinding my ticket, you mentioned that you are 'at capacity.' I can assure you that as someone who ends my day with a class of 34 seniors in a trailer classroom, I am accustomed to tight spaces. If you wish to spare me from the discomfort of an overcrowded room, I deal with it all day at work so a few hours one evening in a convention center sized-room is no sweat. I will bear any crowd to hear you announce that the state will invest in constructing more brick and mortar classrooms with lower class sizes to foster the development of our students."

The event on Eventbrite now states, "Due to space limitations, this is an invitation-only event. Please only register if you received an invitation directly either by mail or email."

ABC11 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction; a comment has yet to be made.
