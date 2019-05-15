Education

Teen's graduation cap honors school shooting victims

ASHVILLE, Ohio -- Graduation season is in full swing and social media is awash in images of graduation caps bearing inspirational quotes, jokes and thanks to mom and dad.

A soon-to-be high school graduate's cap is grabbing people's attention for a very different reason.

Gina Warren, 18, will graduate from Teays Valley High School in Ashville, Ohio, this weekend.

Warren's graduation cap pays homage to hundreds of students who won't ever get to walk across the stage.

Warren's cap is decorated with a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, sends users to a list of high school students killed in the U.S.

The list starts with victims of last week's shooting at a Denver-area high school and ends with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. At the top of the list Warren wrote, "I graduated. These high school students couldn't."

Warren said her goal is to honor those killed in school shootings and keep their memories alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationschool shootingcolumbine school shootingparkland school shootinggraduationteen killedu.s. & worldteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News