Education

16-year-old Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools

At just 16, Haley Taylor Schlitz has been accepted into nine law schools.

At only 16, a Texas girl has been accepted to nine law schools.

Haley Taylor Schlitz has narrowed it down to Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law.

Schlitz was a guest on Good Morning America Wednesday. She said she owes part of her academic success to being home schooled.

Schlitz said she switched from wanting to be a doctor to a lawyer so she can be an advocate for gifted students from traditionally neglected communities.

During her spare time Schlitz said she loves to read, write, draw and play video games with her brother.
