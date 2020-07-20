Thales Academy welcomes students back to the classroom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6325086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News talked with the experts who are providing tips on preparing your family for the transition into what will be a very different school experience from years past.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was back to school in person for some students at Thales Academy on Monday.The private school opted to open schools for in-person instruction along with virtual learning. ABC11 was on campus in Apex as Thales Academy made it's Carolina Comeback."We are very, very excited to have them back in school," parent Greg Loreinc said.Even with that excitement Loreinc said he's encouraging his two boys to exercise caution."Just told the children to pay attention, wash their hands, practice good hygiene," Loreinc said..During early morning drop off, staff and faculty took temperatures and helped students complete their medical questionnaires. They also reminded students of their masks.Faculty at Thales Academy said families received in depth drop off instructions including the option to complete the daily COVID-19 questionnaire on the school's app.Parents said the process was seamless."Temperature, masks and hygiene that's what its all about," Loreinc said.Thales Academy closed early spring and finished the school year out virtually. While online classes are still an option for parents this year, school leaders said in a statement that "in-person education experience is important for the well being of our students.""Virtual did not work for us; he didn't do well with it, so I'm excited that he's going to be back to learn," parent Julie Ware said."I think it's very important not just to get in front of the teachers and interact that way but interact with their friends and have more social interactions with other children," Loreinc added.As for their campus in Apex, Thales Academy said only 40% of their families chose in-person learning. That reduced foot traffic helps with the social distancing requirements. Additionally, faculty at the school said they've upgraded their ventilation and air filtration systems to prevent the spread of the virus.Parents who spoke to ABC11 were appreciative of all the safety measures."A lot of sanitizing. They switched to block classes so they don't move around as much," Ware said.