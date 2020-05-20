graduation 2020

This 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating college

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- A 67-year-old great-grandmother is graduating from University of California-Berkeley and she has big plans for her future.

Jules Patrice Means, known as "Ms. Jules," is getting her degree in sociology. She's graduating with all A's and just one B.

Ms. Jules grew up in San Francisco.

SEE ALSO: Mother-daughter duo earn master's degrees in same year

She earned five associate's degrees in 2017 after surviving two strokes.

She plans to get her master's degree in social welfare and work as a counselor.

"It's never too late to achieve your aspirations in life," said Ms. Jules.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgrandmothersocietygraduationgraduation 2020grandparentscollegeu.s. & worldgrads
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION 2020
Beyoncé joins lineup for 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation
High school staff drives 600 miles to celebrate Class of 2020
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Football field it up to honor High school graduates.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NCDHHS releases latest numbers ahead of Cooper announcement
Study: People who recover from COVID-19, test positive again not contagious
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Wrightsville Beach lifts more restrictions
Carbon emissions down 17 percent during COVID-19 pandemic
Swarms of 17-year cicadas expected to emerge in NC
Gonza Tacos Fernway Ave location in Durham closed for good
Show More
State Fair selling deep-fried goodness for Memorial Day Weekend
Virginia parents finds $1 million lying in the road on drive
Restaurants receive guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening NC
The 411: The ultimate sandlot game
Parts of central NC under Flash Flood Watch
More TOP STORIES News