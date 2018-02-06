ABC11 TOGETHER

This coffee at North Johnston HS will warm your heart

EMBED </>More Videos

The special needs students of North Johnston High School are serving up coffee with a smile.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
KENLY, NC (WTVD) --
The special needs students of North Johnston High School are serving up coffee with a smile.

The "Panther Perks on the Go" program began Monday.

It's a program designed to help teach life skills to special-education students as they run a coffee cart selling drinks and snacks to teachers.

The students are responsible for stocking the cart, serving orders and taking donations.

It's an idea inspired by Bitty and Beau's coffee shop in Wilmington, which is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcoffeespecial needs childrenfeel goodjohnston county newsabc11 togetherKenlyJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
More abc11 together
EDUCATION
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Wake County parents win fight with school system to keep nurses in place
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
Changes coming to several Wake County public schools
More Education
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News