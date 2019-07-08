Thousands of Wake County students begin new year-round school year

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of Wake County students are prepping for their first day back to school.Traditional students won't start until August, but year-round students, especially in Wake County, will start as early as this week.Fuquay-Varina parent Kristi Kaltenbach has a son who will be starting the first grade on Tuesday."We're excited," Kaltenbach told ABC11. Her son, Beckett, finished kindergarten less than two weeks ago. Upon their return from a family trip to Michigan, the Kaltenbachs had to make sure Beckett was well prepared."We couldn't find a lot of things (Beckett) needed on his list," Kristi added.She spent Monday driving around town trying to find required items for class. The former teacher of 11 years is aware of how important of a start students and teachers need to have in order to be successful."Having the kids bring in supplies is super helpful. Because I know the teachers have to basically pay for everything out of pocket for the things they need."Beckett's need? "Getting to see some of my friends from kindergarten in my class this year," the 6-year-old answered."Even now I'm a little bit sad to see him go to first grade," Kaltenbach said. "But I know he loves it. So it makes it easier."Outside of Wake County, Orange County students will return to school on July 15.Durham Public School and Cumberland County Schools will begin classes on July 22.