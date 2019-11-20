education

Triangle educators plan new round of protests as state budget battle persists

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- While it will not affect whether your child has school in Wednesday morning, Triangle educators are planning a new public display of teacher displeasure with the state budget stalemate in Raleigh; and its impact on their salaries.



Here is the latest list of Wake County Public Schools that the Wake teachers union tells ABC11 will be participating in demonstrations Wednesday:
  • KNIGHTDALE HIGH

  • DILLARD DRIVE MIDDLE

  • FUQUAY-VARINA HIGH

  • RALEIGH CHARTER


  • TURNER CREEK ELEMENTARY

  • CEDAR FORKS ELEMENTARY

  • WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY


    • Some of the school staffers will be demonstrating outside before the school day begins. At other schools staffers will picket after the school day ends. The largest demonstration may be at Washington Elementary where up to 50 people are taking part.

    This is the second wave of protests in Wake County. Last week, teachers and support staff rallied across the district to raise awareness about the budget impasse that's left their raises in limbo.

    The last proposal from Republican lawmakers at the General Assembly was an average salary raise of 3.9 percent for teachers. Governor Roy Cooper called that inadequate. The NC Association of Educators said the raise did little to nothing for non-certified staff and other school workers.

    The union wants a 5 percent raise for all school staff and an expansion of Medicaid.

    "We're not playing games," said Wake NCAE President Kristin Beller. "We're in this because our people deserve to have a living wage. They deserve to have the same things other families have. And we have non-certified staff who are still working at these despicable wages. We have non-certified staff who've worked for almost their entire careers and are still living at home with their parents because they can't afford to live on their own."

    Wednesday's demonstrations in Wake will be capped off with a demonstration and news conference near the Legislative Building in Raleigh.

    Meantime, Durham NCAE is also planning a round of "walk-ins" Wednesday with an evening demonstration on CCB Plaza downtown.
