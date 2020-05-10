Coronavirus

UNC, Duke honor Class of 2020 with virtual graduation ceremonies

This should be graduation weekend for many seniors throughout the Triangle.

But for the class of 2020, their final college moments are not that of their former classmates. COVID-19 forced universities to seek out creative options to celebrate graduates.

"Pomp and Circumstance" should be serenading seniors as they walk down the aisle to take their seat on the final day of college.

UNC System interim president says he plans to reopen campuses for 2020 fall semester but with changes

Instead at UNC, it was a virtual graduation watch party.



The watch party began with congratulations to seniors from various people celebrating with the seniors in their life. UNC is graduating 4,053 undergraduates

"To the class of 2020, we very much regret that this year ceremony has been postponed. But know that we are proud of you and your accomplishments," professor Jan Johnson Yopp said in the video.

Rivals across town, Duke, also added a digital celebration online for the class of 2020. A list of inspirational speakers addressed graduates, including commencement speaker, comedian and doctor Ken Jeong.

"Don't deny your potential," Jeong told the class of 2020. "Congratulations to the class of 2020. I love you. Go Duke. And Duke forever."
