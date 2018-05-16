Two Raleigh students win Triangle Rising Stars competition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3482198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Triangle Rising Stars

Two Raleigh high school students will be headed to New York City next month for a life-changing experience.Maya Ison and Sterling Jones were named Best Actress and Best Actor as the 8th Annual Triangle Rising Stars show at the Durham Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night.Ison and Jones will represent the Triangle as they travel to New York City to take part in nine days of workshops and coaching at part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as. The trip will culminate with the Jimmy Awards show at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on June 25.Ison played the role of Sarah in Enloe High School's production of. She is a senior, and next year she will attend Boston University where she will pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts.Jones is a rising senior at Broughton High School, and played the role of Gaston inThis year more than 150 students at 39 area high schools took part in the Triangle Rising Stars selection process. Ten actors and ten actresses made the finals and took part in four days of workshops, auditions and rehearsals before performing on the DPAC stage.Allie Jessee - Cary High SchoolAnna Vtipil - Athens Drive High SchoolAveri Zimmermann - Athens Drive High SchoolDelia Vaisey - Chapel Hill High SchoolElena Holder - Durham School of the ArtsLexi Yauch - Clayton High SchoolMya Ison - Enloe High SchoolSamantha Zarate - Jordan Matthews High SchoolTara Clinkscales - Cary High SchoolCaroline Segars - Eastern Alamance High SchoolAidan O'Connell - CE Jordan High SchoolDylan Gibson - Durham School of the ArtsEvan Martschenko - Cary High SchoolGarrett Noga - Leesville Road High SchoolKenneth Andrews - Graham High SchoolAdam Greene - Southeast Raleigh Magnet High SchoolBenjamin Richardson-Piche - CE Jordan High SchoolSterling Jones - Broughton High SchoolTyler Ellis - Clayton High SchoolVishal Kasula - Athens Drive High Schoolalso presented the Best Ensemble Award to Cary High School's. The Best Musical Award went to Enloe High School's production of