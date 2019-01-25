EDUCATION

UNC Board of Governors to discuss replacement for Chancellor Carol Folt

The group in charge of the entire University of North Carolina System is scheduled to meet Friday morning.

The group in charge of the entire University of North Carolina System is scheduled to meet Friday morning to discus replacing UNC Chancellor Carol Folt.

The UNC Board of Governors began its meeting at 9 a.m.

It was the first UNC Board of Governors meeting with Interim President Bill Roper. Roper was selected to replace Margaret Spellings when she announced she would step down. It's unclear how long Roper will be the UNC System Interim President.

Roper opened the meeting with his first president's report.

"We're one of the top university systems in the nation. We can and we will be the best," Roper said.

One of the topics the Board of Governors is sure to discuss during Friday's meeting is the replacement Chancellor at the system's flagship school, UNC-Chapel Hill.

The last day for UNC-Chapel Hill's current Chancellor, Carol Folt, is Jan. 31.

Folt announced earlier in the year that she would retire at the end of the school year, but in that same announcement she revealed that she would remove the pedestal that previously raised Confederate monument Silent Sam above UNC's McCorkle Place. After that act, the Board of Governors announced Folt would have to leave by Jan. 31.
UNC's Board of Trustees has met twice in the last week to discuss a "confidential personnel issue." Roper was present for one of those meetings.

ABC11 will have a crew at the meeting. After the meeting, members of the board will speak publicly. ABC11 will stream those discussions.
