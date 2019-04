UNC campus window broken during protest about racism, police conduct

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crowd gathered on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus Wednesday afternoon, to "denounce white supremacy and demand an end to police violence on their campus."While the protest was largely peaceful, campus police were called after a window was broken at the administration building."This is a great way, a great avenue to have their voices heard on a larger scale," said student De'Ivyon Drew.The rally comes after a series of racial incidents on campus.Earlier this month, police charged two people with vandalizing a memorial dedicated to African-Americans who helped build the campus.The students marched Wednesday to the interim chancellor's office with a list of demands.One called for a community-based investigation to look into police actions during campus protests.The doors were locked so one protester hit a window, breaking it.University leaders say they have hired an outside consultant to look into recent public safety incidents.