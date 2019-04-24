unc

UNC campus window broken during protest about racism, police conduct

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crowd gathered on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus Wednesday afternoon, to "denounce white supremacy and demand an end to police violence on their campus."

While the protest was largely peaceful, campus police were called after a window was broken at the administration building.

"This is a great way, a great avenue to have their voices heard on a larger scale," said student De'Ivyon Drew.

The rally comes after a series of racial incidents on campus.

Earlier this month, police charged two people with vandalizing a memorial dedicated to African-Americans who helped build the campus.

The students marched Wednesday to the interim chancellor's office with a list of demands.

One called for a community-based investigation to look into police actions during campus protests.

The doors were locked so one protester hit a window, breaking it.

University leaders say they have hired an outside consultant to look into recent public safety incidents.

UNC sent this statement to ABC11:
We have heard the concerns about the ways UNC Police have handled recent campus demonstrations and public safety events, and we are addressing them.

Interim Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz recently formed the Campus Safety Commission to provide feedback about police on our campus. He has also asked an outside security consultant to review recent public safety incidents. We welcome the voices of everyone on our campus to share their experiences and make recommendations.

We value and support free speech and civil discourse as we work to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community. However, breaking windows does not represent these values. It endangers the safety of people and is not acceptable. We are grateful no one was injured
