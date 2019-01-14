EDUCATION

UNC Chancellor Folt to step down, issues big decision on Silent Sam

UNC Chancellor Carol Folt resigning after graduation this summer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
UNC Chancellor Carol Folt is planning to step down. But along with that news, she also revealed on Monday a major decision in the ongoing debate about a now-toppled statue on the Chapel Hill campus.

"I am writing today to let you know that I have decided to step down as chancellor following graduation, at the end of the academic year," Folt wrote Monday.


The UNC Board of Governors held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon.

Folt tweeted out her full statement soon after the news broke.



Deeper in her statement, Folt revealed that she has authorized the removal of the base and commemorative plaques from the Confederate Monument site in McCorkle Place.

"As chancellor, the safety of the UNC-Chapel Hill community is my clear, unequivocal and non-negotiable responsibility," Folt wrote. "The presence of the remaining parts of the monument on campus poses a continuing threat both to the personal safety and well-being of our community and to our ability to provide a stable, productive educational environment. No one learns at their best when they feel unsafe

"The independent panel of safety experts we convened in November to help us review options for the monument that we presented to the UNC Board of Governors made a strong and compelling case for risks to public safety. The fact that despite our best efforts even since then, threats have continued to grow and place our community at serious risk has led me to authorize this action."

Folt became chancellor of the university in 2013.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
