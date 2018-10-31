The leader of UNC Health Care is expected to be named interim president of the University of North Carolina system Thursday.
Sources tell ABC11 and our newsgathering partners at the N&O that Dr. William Roper -- the current CEO of the UNC Health Care System -- will likely receive the interim title during a UNC Board of Governor's emergency meeting Thursday morning.
He will replace president Margaret Spellings, who announced her resignation last week.
Roper, 70, has headed UNC Health Care and been the dean of the School of Medicine since 2004.
Roper previously had plans to retire in May, according to the News & Observer. It's unclear if the pending appointment as the head of the UNC system will alter his retirement plans.
